WHEN Jodie Oxford was 18 she was diagnosed with cancer and given a 50 per cent chance of living to her current age of 34.

Her experience led her to set up a charity to help others, and Jodie is now going to the aid of a university friend who has a terminal brain tumour.

Jodie, who discovered she had a rare type of cancer called Synovial Sarcoma after finding a lump on her abdomen, has set up a fundraising event for Andrew Hirst.

The pair met while Jodie was studying Art & Design, specialising in photography, at the University of Huddersfield. Last November Andrew, a husband and father of three, was told he has 12-18 months left to live following a diagnosis of grade 4 glioblastoma, a brain tumour.

Andrew and Rachael Hirst.

Since his diagnosis, Andrew has fought for ways to be given more time with friends and family, including carrying out his own research into treatments. The secondary school teacher, who underwent brain surgery to remove as much of the tumour as possible, is now raising money for immunotherapy – a treatment that harnesses the body’s own immune system to fight cancer. The treatment is not available on the NHS but is reported to have shown great promise on grade 4 brain tumours.

But Andrew needs £250,000.

Jodie, from Southam, is using her charity, Good Karma Kiosk, to help towards this target with a modern take on a jumble sale in Wellesbourne next month.

“I had cancer when I was 18 and luckily I’m in complete remission, but if there was anything the NHS couldn’t provide I would need to fund it myself,” Jodie told the Herald. “There wasn’t anywhere back then where I could go and I realised this is something that is lacking in today’s society. I saw that something needed to be made to support individual cases and this is why I created Good Karma Kiosk.

Ben, Sandra, Jodie, Elaine and Sophie of the charity, Good Karma Kiosk.

“I didn’t have any therapy or chemotherapy because it was going to be detrimental to the organs surrounding the sarcoma. I had just surgery that removed it and I’m on surveillance until I die now. This is why I’m doing this for Andrew, I know what he is going through.

“What he is going through can be really lonely. I had family around me and he has family around him, but nobody’s actually gone through it themselves so it’s very different.”

She added that she met Andrew through a mutual friend and “our friendship developed from there”.

“We lost touch for a while but when I found out he had this brain tumour we got back in touch,” Jodie explained. “All the money that's raised is going to Andrew after the cost of hiring the room is taken out.”

Jodie Oxford

She added: “We’ve modernised the jumble sale as they can be kind of free-for-all, but we will have separate tables for different sizes.”

Jodie’s charity plans to hold more sales and help other people.

“Every time we do a different event it’ll be for a different cause,” she said. “I don’t know what the next one will be. We just wanted to see how this first one was going to go and see if we got enough interest and donations.”

The fundraiser will take place at St Peter’s Church Centre, Wellesbourne, from 1pm on Sunday 14th June.

To donate to Andrew’s appeal, visit www.gofundme.com/f/536hk -help-andrew-fight-brain-cancer.



