A national charity seemed unrepentant after village residents complained they were made anxious by chuggers knocking on doors unexpectedly.

Red Cross ‘chuggers’ – the term given to charity workers who solicit for donations – knocked on doors of residents in Stretton-on-Fosse last Monday evening (27th November) asking people to set up a monthly £12 donation from their bank account.

Red Cross

But many residents were not impressed by the tactics of the chuggers – two young men of Asian origin - and report being left rattled and intimidated by the duo.

Jennifer Bow said: “A stranger knocking on my door in the dark is not a good idea. He knocked loudly and kept saying it was freezing – as if I would let a strange man into my house. He told me half the village had signed up.”