Changes to the Herald's website - premium content, more often

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

(55538345)

Dear Reader,

We wanted to let you know about the changes we are making to the Stratford Herald’s website.

The Stratford Herald has been independent and serving the communities of south Warwickshire since 1860, providing news, sport and arts coverage as well as being a voice for the people of the area.

Many things have changed since the first broadsheet editions of the Herald hit the newsstands more than 160 years ago, including the newspaper’s recent brush with administration and new ownership.

These changes have also seen a huge shift in the way people consume their news and the ability to have up-to-date information at our fingertips. We've listened to your feedback following our recent reader survey and from this week the Herald will be providing more premium content on our website. There will be no waiting for our exclusives – they will be available to read online as soon as they are ready to be published.

Other content from the printed version of the Herald will also be made available online – from our arts reviews and letters to our columnists and sports reports.

Access to our premium content is free for your first month and then £4.99 a month thereafter. This gives readers access to our app, an advert-free website experience and a digital version of the Herald newspaper.

It will also help support the future of the Herald, our independent journalism and our aim to be the best source of news for the area for another 160 years.

So, subscribe here today and get your first month free.

Thank you for your support.

The Herald team.