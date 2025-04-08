Changes to licence for planned music festival at Stratford Ruby Club

A DECISION on whether to grant Stratford Rugby Club a licence to hold a festival at its Pearcecroft ground was adjourned last week

The club, which is based off Loxley Road, is working with events company On Tick Ltd to stage the Cider and Music Festival on the weekend of 12th-13th July.

It would feature a number of cover bands, including MacBusted, Arctic Monkeyz, Real Magic Queen and the Really Hot Chili Peppers.

As part of the plans, On Tick Ltd applied for a premises licence and a decision on the application had been expected from Stratford District Council’s licensing panel.

However, the meeting was adjourned ‘to allow local residents and statutory consultees to comment on the new documents submitted’.

That new Premises Licence was submitted on 4th April.

It states: ‘The applicant seeks to hold a one-off Cider and Music Festival across the weekend of 12th-13th July with the provision of boxing and wrestling 12pm-7pm Saturday and Sunday, live and recorded music, performances of dance, and the sale of alcohol 12pm-10pm Saturday and 12pm-9pm Sunday.’

The previous application, which wanted the licence to run until 11pm on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday, attracted opposition from residents in Loxley Road concerned about the lack of onsite parking, the absence of a traffic management plan and a noise management plan and the close proximity of the homes to the rugby ground.