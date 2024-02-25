THIS year’s Victorian Christmas market in Stratford could be changed to avoid the traffic congestion and overcrowding seen at last December’s event.

Instead of a four-day market – starting on the Thursday and running to the Sunday – the 2024 festive market could take place over two weekends.

Stratford District Council’s cabinet will consider the changes when it meets next Monday (4th March) following anger from residents and workers who suffered long delays as thousands of people descended on the town between 7th and 10th December 2023.