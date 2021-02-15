The pressure of holding local elections during the pandemic is likely to lead to changes at polling stations across Stratford district in May.

Elections to Warwickshire County Council and for the role of the county’s police and crime commissioner will take place on 6th May, but concerns have been raised about how the vote will take place.

This week Stratford District Council’s active returning officer, David Buckland, revealed there would be changes as some of the usual polling stations are not suitable.

“As acting returning officer, the health and safety of voters and polling staff is of paramount concern in relation to the elections which are scheduled for 6 May,” he said.

“With that in mind a review of polling places has been undertaken to ensure that the venues which will be used can be made Covid-secure so as to mitigate as much risk as possible. As part of the review, it was identified that it would be extremely challenging to ensure Covid compliance due to the size and layout of some venues, therefore as a temporary measure for this election it is proposed that there will be some changes to the normal polling stations.”

To allow May’s elections to go ahead, the government is providing local authorities with an extra £31million to install plastic screens and hand sanitisers in polling stations.

Voters will also be asked to bring along their own pen or pencil to help combat the spread of the virus, and those shielding will be encouraged to vote by post. Warwickshire’s police and