Change to 11+ tests for children aiming for places at Warwickshire grammar schools

NEW 11+ tests will be used for entrance to Warwickshire’s grammar schools after a change of supplier.

Children currently in Year 5 in county schools who want to apply to one of Warwickshire’s six grammar schools in September 2023 will now take an 11+ exam from GL Assessment.

Warwickshire County Council said GL Assessment was chosen following a procurement exercise as the previous contract with CEM came to an end.

The council said the GL Assessment 11+ exam is well established, providing similar tests used in other areas such as Buckinghamshire, Kent and Lincolnshire.

The exams will test the same four competencies of maths, English, verbal and non-verbal reasoning as the CEM papers, the council explained, adding that a guide with details of the new tests will be available later this spring.

Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for children, families and education Cllr Jeff Morgan said: “This change is a result of a joint tender process with The Schools of King Edward VI in Birmingham foundation and we’re delighted to be working with GL Assessments for the first time.

“Last year there were over 3,500 Warwickshire children who sat the 11+ exam, so it’s a significant undertaking and one that it is important we get right.”

The 11+ registration process opens in May. The deadline for registering is 30th June.