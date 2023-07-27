Home   News   Article

Change in law needed after travellers camp on Stratford school site for fifth time

By Stratford Newsdesk
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 09:31, 27 July 2023

A CHANGE in the law is needed to protect landowners from the mess – and expense – of dealing with travellers trespassing on their land.

That was the view yesterday (Wednesday) of the bursar at King Edward VI School in Stratford after travellers moved onto the Manor Road playing fields for the fifth time in about five years.

Seven caravans arrived on the site on Monday evening (24th July) with another three arriving the following day.

