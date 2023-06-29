Chance to win Bradley Wiggins shirt as Tour d’Ilmington charity cycle ride takes place

A TOUR de France yellow jersey signed by Bradley Wiggins will be the star prize at Warwickshire’s very own Tour d’Ilmington charity cycle ride.

The event for all the family, organised by the Rotary Club of Shipston, takes place on Sunday (2nd July) starting and finishing at Newbold-on-Stour Village Hall.

There are routes for all abilities – there is the family fun 10-mile ride over gently hilly terrain and a 30-mile ride that climbs the Ilmington escarpment from four different directions.

For those with more stamina, the 100km challenge will be ideal and snakes through the rolling countryside of Warwickshire and the Vale of Evesham before returning through Chipping Campden.

The 100km cyclists setting off at 8.30am followed by a family run ride, which is the Steve Edwards Memorial Ride, and a 30 mile ride – the Dave Lockwood Memorial Ride – at 10am.

The event raises money for local causes and includes live music, refreshments and free parking.

And let’s not forget the chance to win the shirt signed by the Tour winner and Olympic gold medallist. The raffle draw will take place at 3pm on Sunday. Tickets can be bought from a selection of cycling shops around the region, including Cotswold Cycles in Moreton-in Marsh and Shipston Spokes in Church Street, Shipston.