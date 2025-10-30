ALARTE ascendare! The British Motor Museum, at Gaydon, has conjured up the opportunity this Halloween for visitors to hop in the Ford Anglia from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets for an unforgettable ride around the museum grounds.

Tomorrow (31st October) dressing up as a favourite witch, wizard or magical character is highly encouraged for visitors to get fully immersed in this magical experience.

What’s more, museum staff will be handing out more treats in the form of Halloween sweets, especially for those who have dressed up!

Families can also enjoy sounds, science and sustainability with Beep-Beep, Build! Come along to make Lego car models for local community pantries this Christmas, join the scientists in the lab for Beep-Beep, Boom! through a series of mind-blowing experiments, search for the black cats hiding in the museum, and explore the ‘Driven by your Senses’ family trail and Beep-Beep family tour

And, as a ‘thank you’ to the local community, anyone living within 10 miles of the museum can visit for half price, making the most of having the world’s largest collection of historic British cars on their doorstep.

Normal museum entry is just £46 for a family in advance or £52 on the day, £17 for adults in advance or £20 on the day, £15 for concessions in advance or £18 on the day, £9 for children (5-16 years) in advance or £10 on the day and under 5s are free. There is also the option to Gift Aid or donate your entry fee and get an annual pass in return at no extra cost.

To find out more information about the activities, visit the website at https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/october-half-term.

