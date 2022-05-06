HIS skill at the potter’s wheel wowed on national TV, but this Saturday (7th May) there’s a chance to see a Warwickshire master thrower in action at a pottery open day.

Adam Keeling is a familiar face to fans of Channel 4’s popular TV series The Great Pottery Throwdown, which sees home potters compete to become champions. In an episode screened in January, Adam appeared as a guest judge and demonstrated how to make a giant sea kale-forcer jar.

But master thrower Adam can normally be found behind the wheel of Whichford Pottery near Shipston, one of the largest hand-making potteries in Europe.