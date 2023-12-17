Shipston legend and motorcycle Grand Prix world champion of the 1950s Cecil Sandford has sadly died aged 95.

The much-loved father of two and grandfather of six competed in the Grand Prix world championships from 1950 to 1957, and is the last surviving champion from the 1950s.

Cecil Sandford aged 90 visited with the Forward team at Silverstone in 2019 climbing on to the Moto2 F3.

Born in Blockley in 1928, Cecil first showed his talent when he was 19 after purchasing a 250cc Triumph from Arthur Taylor (his future father-in-law) from his motorbike dealership in Shipston.

As well as using the bike to get to and from his work as a carpenter, Cecil competed on it in local scramble and grass track events.