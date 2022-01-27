ONE of the region’s most powerful business figures is stepping down from her role.

Louise Bennett, OBE, will quit her post as chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce towards the end of this year, after nearly 20 years in charge.

No one is lined-up to take over the job but recruitment agency Addington Ball is helping with the search.

Louise Bennett (54335012)

Since joining Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber in 2003, Bennett has expanded the remit of the 118-year-old organisation to take in business support, international trade services, apprenticeships, commercial training and membership services.

She helped steer the Chamber, and the wider regional business community, through the Covid-19 pandemic, speaking out on support for firms and working with local authorities to deliver it.

She also played a leading role in securing Local Enterprise Partnership status for Coventry and Warwickshire.

Before coming to C&W Chamber, Bennett was director of policy at the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce.

After graduating in business studies, Louise started her career as a management trainee in retail before moving into healthcare and then education. She has also owned and run her own small business.

A qualified CIPD (human resource) practitioner, she has a Master’s in Business Administration and is also a qualified counsellor/psychotherapist practitioner.

A mother of two grown-up children, she fosters children and has a long-standing interest in helping youngsters start their own businesses.

Bennett was awarded an OBE in the 2007 Queen’s Birthday Honours List for services to business and recently became Deputy Lieutenant of the West Midlands.

Last year, she was appointed High Sheriff of the West Midlands.

Louise Bennett (54335014)

She said: “It has been a difficult decision to make, to step away from a job I love and an amazing team of non-executives, directors, managers and staff, but it is time to let someone else take up this fantastic role I look forward to progressing other interests.

“The success of the Chamber is wholly due to its team of staff, an eminent board of directors, and the true and trusted collaboration we have with partner organisations and, of course, with our clients.”

She added: “In my view, businesses will always want local, accessible, relevant and trusted business and learner support and, therefore, the future for Chambers of Commerce is an evolving and exciting one.”

Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber president Tom Mongan said: “Louise has been a fundamental part of the regional business landscape for the last 19 years and we are very sad that she will be stepping down as our chief executive towards the end of 2022.

“She has been a crucial part of our region’s development – through her support for inward investment, encouragement of partnership working, facilitation of key introductions and even being a huge advocate for Coventry’s bid to be, and now deliver, UK City of Culture 2021.”