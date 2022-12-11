CHALLENGING issues will need to be addressed in the creation of the new South Warwickshire Local Plan which is being drawn up by Stratford and Warwick District Councils, writes David Lawrence, Local Democracy Reporter.

That was the message from Stratford’s head of development John Careford when he gave a progress report on the plan at Friday’s overview and scrutiny committee.

The first stage of the plan was to be presented to a joint cabinet/executive committee of the two councils yesterday (Wednesday) ahead of consultation which starts in January.