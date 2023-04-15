BEING a councillor is one of the best jobs ever as there’s nothing else quite like it, but after 13 years’ service to the community, Cllr Mark Cargill is stepping down from some of his roles in local government.

Inspired by his parents, David and Marion Cargill, who were both involved at parish council and district council level, Cllr Cargill told the Herald of his immense pride in public service which has seen him play an integral part in shaping the future of south Warwickshire during his time with county council, district council and Alcester Town Council.

The chain gang … Husband and wife team Mark and Kathryn Cargill from Oversley Green will be working hard over the the next year as they take on the respective roles of Chairman of Stratford District Council and Mayor of Alcester. Photo: Mark Williamson A29/5/22/2377. (63484555)

“It’s been a journey,” said Cllr Cargill (Cons) said. “I joined Alcester Town Council 13 years ago and became a Stratford District Councillor nine years ago where I’m currently chairman. I stepped down from my Warwickshire County Council responsibilities last year, so I’ve operated at all levels in local government.”