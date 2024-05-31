FORMER Stratford District Council chairman William (‘Bill’) McCarthy, who has died at the age of 94, devoted his life to his family and his home village of Studley.

Born in Barnt Green in 1929, Bill had two brothers – Peter and Robert – and following the death of their father when Bill was aged five, the family went to live with his grandparents in Studley.

Bill McCarthy.

He loved life in Studley, surrounded by his extended family, and went first to the Catholic primary school, where his mother was a teacher, and then to Alcester Grammar passing the 11+ a year early. He was generally a hardworking scholar and a talented artist, but his great joy was sport – a passion that stayed with him, either playing or watching all his life – but he far preferred the taking part to the watching.