A HOLIDAY retreat in Upper Tysoe recently welcomed two celebrities for the filming of a dating show which is currently on television.

Gary Lucy and Pete Wicks with their dates. Photo: Lime Pictures (61468249)

Gary Lucy and Pete Wicks were at Winchcombe Farm as a Channel Four production crew took over the venue in September for the new series of Celebs Go Dating.

The Only Way is Essex favourite Pete, 33, and Gary, 40, who played Kyle Pascoe in Hollyoaks until earlier this year, stayed in George's Getaway lodge for two days of filming,

Their potential love interests stayed in The Chicken Shed and most of the filming took place in Winchcombe’s largest property, Ben’s Burrow.

Gary Lucy with Winchcombe Farm owner Jo carroll. Photo: Phil Doherty (61468320)

Jo Carroll, who co-owns the business with husband Steve Taylor, said: “It’s not often to get the talk about the celebs that comes and stay with us. We’ve become a popular retreat for quite a few famous faces and politicians, who want a private and secluded rural getaway.

“It created quite a buzz of excitement on the site and was fascinating for us to see what goes on behind the scenes filming these shows.

“It took two days to film just a half hour slot for the show and we had to close the bookings down for the whole site as we had celebrities and 23 crew members running around.”

Jo added: “Gary Lucy and Pete Wicks were really down to earth delightful people and both utterly charming. Gary Lucy in particular absolutely loved the place and wanted to know all about it.”

Pete Wicks at Winchcombe Farm. Phil Doherty (61468323)

Celebs Go Dating airs weeknights at 10pm on E4. Winchcombe Farm appears in episode 15 (first aired 16th December) and episode 16 (first aired 19th December) and can be found on catch-up via https://www.channel4.com/programmes/celebs-go-dating.