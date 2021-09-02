Celebrities sign up for Shipston wildlife fundraiser art project

CELEBRITIES have signed hundreds of animal prints to support a mission to help save wildlife.

Chris Packham, Alan Titchmarsh, Alison Steadman, Lorraine Kelly, Samuel West, Gordon Buchanan and Kate Humble are among 15 well-known names to help out Shipston-based Creature Candy by signing 100 prints of their chosen animal.

The A4 prints are for sale at £25 each, with 50 per cent going to a conservation charity related to the animal depicted. For example, naturalist Chris Packham has signed 100 tiger drawings, with half the money from the sale of each going to the Wildheart Trust.

Ecologist and Creature Candy founder Lizzie Barker came up with the idea for the initiative, the Big Fundraiser for Wildlife 2021.

(50826421)

She told Herald arts: “I wanted to raise awareness so I asked the agents of celebrities to support our wildlife fundraiser and the response was fabulous. Each person selected one design to champion and signed 100 prints and it’s really interesting to see the wide variety of wildlife they have chosen to support.

“We hope to raise as much money as possible. I’m passionate about wildlife and don’t take a salary out of the business.”

Lizzie founded Creature Candy, a homeware and gift company, with the aim of encouraging people to take an active role in conservation and to help raise funds for wildlife charities.

She added: “I started as an ecologist and became a specialist in bat conservation, among other wildlife issues.

“We are a small business in Shipston but we’ve already got 26 charities working with us and others are queuing up to do so. The money raised from the sale of the prints will help wildlife and also enable our business to keep going and raise awareness at the same time.”

Find out more and purchase signed and unsigned prints at www.creaturecandy.co.uk.