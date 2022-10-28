More news, no ads

It was free gin all around at the Stratford Herald’s Business and Tourism Awards.

Held at the Crowne Plaza hotel yesterday evening (27th October), winners picked up their awards (and bottle of Shakespeare Distillery gin) after a three-course sit down meal.

Herald editor Andy Veale said: “Thank you to everyone who entered the Business and Tourism Awards and to those that came along last night and made it such a fantastic and memorable evening. A thanks that goes to our headline sponsor Stratford District Council, and all the businesses who sponsored the categories and had the hard job of picking winners from all the worthy finalists.”

See next week's Herald for a special awards supplement.

Shakespeare Distillery's Simon Picken, left, and Peter Monks

Winners and sponsors are listed below, with the winners highlighted alongside the finalists.

The Business and Tourism Awards, sponsored by Stratford District Council, featured 15 categories:

Best Independent Retailer, sponsored by Stratford BID

The finalists are: Gemini, Napton Cidery and Shakespeare Distillery.

Best Family Business, sponsored by First Choice Nursing

The finalists are: Go Cotswolds, Edston Luxury Holidays and LineClenze International Limited.

Claire Wright of Gemini collects her award.

Best Customer Experience, sponsored by Lodders

The finalists are: Gemini, The Dough House and Wincombe Farm Holidays.

Best New Business, sponsored by Davenports

The finalists are: Stratford Family Mediation, The Dough House and Zero Store.

Best Online Business, sponsored by Daimon Barber

The finalists are: Cotswold Connected, Edston Luxury Holidays and Siteon Ltd.

Best Green Business, sponsored by Orbit

The finalists are: Avon Boating Ltd, LineClenze International Limited and Shakespeare Distillery.

The Daimon Barber team

Best Innovation, sponsored by Porterbrook

The finalists are: Joseph’s Amazing Camels, LineClenze International Limited and Siteon Ltd.

Charity of the Year, sponsored by Stratford Town Trust

The finalists are: Escape Arts, Shipston Home Nursing and The Shakespeare Hospice.

Top Attraction, sponsored by Stratford Crowne Plaza

The finalists are: Napton Cidery, Shakespeare Distillery and Stratford Town Walk.

Best Restaurant/Pub/Bar, sponsored by EFX

The finalists are: The Malt Shovel Inn in Gaydon, The Bowling Green and The Coach House.

Community Support Award, sponsored by Stratford-upon-Avon School and Sixth Form

The finalists are: Attic Theatre/Tread the Boards, Escape Arts and Stratford Sunday Lunch Club.

(60291121)

Employee of the Year, sponsored by Stratford District Council

The finalists are: Ryan McGinley of Joseph’s Amazing Camels Ltd and Daisy’s Dromedairy Ltd, and Ben Orton of Macdonald Alveston Manor Hotel.

Team of the Year, sponsored by Shakespeare’s England

The finalists are: Escape Arts, Shakespeare Birthplace Trust and Stratford Town Walk.

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stratford College

The finalists are: Hooray’s British Gelato Kitchen, Stamford Pharmacy and Shakespeare Martineau.

Stratford-upon-Avon’s Business of 2022, sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau: Shakespeare Distillery