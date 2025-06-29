Celebrating Warwickshire village’s history with new mural on school walls

A MURAL depicting the history of Great Alne has been created at the village school.

The display was unveiled during a tea party last Friday (20th June) at Great Alne Primary School and includes the Appleby Oak, a tree noted in Shakespeare’s time (it fell in 2013 but is on the school’s badge), the Mother Huff Cap (the pub dates back to 1675) and Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee from 1887.

Former headteacher Matt Penn came up with the idea for the project as a way of providing both a colourful display on the internal walls of the school and a permanent, visual record of the village’s rich past.

The history of Great Alne is recorded in a 200-plus page book, written originally by Frank Wain and John Earle, and which is regularly updated.

Village resident Rex Clark pictured alongside part of the new display at great Alne Primary School with Louise Williams, headteacher, and pupils Robyn Mellings, Erin McStrafick and Amelia Brereton. Photo: Mark Williamson

The challenge for the mural project was to condense all the information into a usable timeline and then find suitable imagery for the work. Rex Clark and Doug Badger, with help and advice from Martyn Davey, stepped up to meet it.

Headteacher Louise Williams said: “This event was so special for the children at Great Alne Primary as it has really brought the importance of local history to life. The children dressed up as historical figures, played Victorian games and had a visit from an ice cream van.

“The mural is so important to the children as they will forever be reminded of how their wonderful village has evolved.”

One of the three elements of the new village display at Great Alne Primary School. Photo: Mark Williamson

Funding for the project, which was produced and installed by graphics design firm OuttaReach of Coventry, came from online donations and donations at a series of talks on key events and figures from the village’s past.