WHEN it comes to having a street party mixed in with a traditional festival of fun, look no further than Scuttlebrook Wake in Chipping Campden which was blessed with glorious spring sunshine last Saturday.

The historic celebration in the Cotswolds gives everyone involved a chance to share the abundant community spirit in the town and enjoy the forthcoming arrival of summer.

The Scuttlebrook Wake celebration in Chipping Campden town centre on Saturday. Photo: Iain Duck

There was fancy dress and carnival floats, with prizes up for grabs, the crowning of the new Scuttlebrook Queen, Campden Morris Dancers, Scuttlefest, which saw family friendly live music outside the Lygon Arms, window displays in homes and businesses and a colourful fairground which included four large rides alongside stalls and attractions.