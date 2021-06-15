ONE of the country’s best-loved small cars was the centre of attention as visitors flocked to the National Metro and Mini Show at the British Motor Museum earlier this month.

The National Metro and Mini Show took place at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon on Sunday where members of the Mini Cooper 35 Register including Neil OâConnor, left, Richard Brennan and his wife Sharon displayed their distrinctive green cars. Only 200 of the vehicles were built for the UK market in 1996 to mark the original MIniâs 35th anniversary. Photo: Mark Williamson. G10/6/21/8056. (47931496)

The museum’s first show of the year took place on Sunday 6th June and saw hundreds of models on display, from the first ever Mini produced in 1959 to the last to roll off the production line at Longbridge in 2000.

Roger Carpenter from Guildford drove his 1996 to the show where its wore its original Japanese where the car started its life. Photo: Mark Williamson. G10/6/21/8061. (47931497)

Among the stars of the show were the museum’s three Monte Carlo-winning Minis from 1964, 1965 and 1967.

Joshua Briody and his partner Alice Firth from Castleford showed their 1995 Mini Metro 114gsi with its Metro trailer Photo: Mark Williamson. G10/6/21/8064. (47931498)

Neil O’Connor, 58, from Hertfordshire, came to the show in his 35th Anniversary Mini SPI.

He said: “I’ve had Minis since I was 17 or 18 but me and my wife got this particular one as a wedding present to ourselves 15 years ago. Last week we used it as a wedding car for my daughter’s wedding.

“I just love 1960s mod and pop culture and the Mini’s style is part of all that, but most importantly it is just a great car to drive. It’s like being in a go-kart. Modern cars don’t really give you that – you do feel all the bumps though. There’s a social side to these shows too. I’m in a club for our particular marque – we’ve kept in touch on Facebook but it was great to meet up again after all this time.”