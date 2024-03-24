THE fifth anniversary of Street Arts Project hit all the right notes with live music and chocolate cake for all to enjoy at Stratford Play House last Thursday.

Stratford Street Arts celebrated its fifth anniversary with Stratford mayor Cllr Kate Rolfe, pictured joining in with the musical theme. Photo: Mark Williamson

Stratford Mayor, Cllr Kate Rolfe, who is also honorary president of Street Arts Project – one of her chosen charities – was more than happy to join in when it came to singing and recording music written for the project.

“The mayor has a good voice and sang along to a song called Falling. She has helped up a lot,” said Doug Armstrong from Street Arts. “My fellow participant, Jackie Lines, made a cake and this was our fifth anniversary celebration so we wrote a song. When we meet we have a chat and banter. We don’t judge people and we like to make everybody feel safe. We help people and working with agencies we make a difference. There is no agenda at Street Arts so sharing with others is the way forward.”