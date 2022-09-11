Home   News   Article

Blackwell couple Gwyneth and Maurice Burford, aged 91 and 93, were married 70 years ago on 6th September 1952

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 01:04, 11 September 2022
 | Updated: 01:08, 11 September 2022

Love is very much in the air as one Blackwell couple celebrated their Platinum Anniversary on Tuesday - which included receiving a poignant card from The Queen.

Gwyneth and Maurice Burford, aged 91 and 93 respectively, were married 70 years ago on 6th September 1952.

The couple are both originally from Sidcup and first met at a ballroom in Welling, Kent. Maurice was serving with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) in East Africa at the time, and the couple dated while he was at home on leave.

Gwyneth and Maurice Burford celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (59141425)
Gwyneth was then a junior clerk for publishing company Newnes and Pearson – who published women’s magazines and educational books.

Gwyneth wouldn’t exactly call their first encounter love at first sight. She laughed: “I don’t think so! After we met we went out quite a bit in London. He’d meet me from work and we’d have a meal. I thought ‘Oh I’m alright here, he’s a nice young man and he’s rich!”

