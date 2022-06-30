MP Nadhim Zahawi pops in as Ilmington School marks 60th anniversary
ILMINGTON Primary School marked a diamond celebration last week – 60 years since it opened its doors to pupils at its current site.
The school, which had been in the grounds of St Mary’s Church since opening in 1858, relocated and opened in Back Street in 1962.
Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi was the school’s guest on Friday (24th June) for the celebrations and helped headteacher Paul Crouch and pupils bury a time capsule in the school grounds.
Former Ilmington pupils, staff and governors also joined current pupils, parents and villagers in a celebration where the children looked back at life in 1962, shared their thoughts about life at school in 2022 and looked forward to the future.