ILMINGTON Primary School marked a diamond celebration last week – 60 years since it opened its doors to pupils at its current site.

Nadhim Zahawi MP with some of the children after planting a time capsule at the school. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57584696)

The school, which had been in the grounds of St Mary’s Church since opening in 1858, relocated and opened in Back Street in 1962.

Ilmington C of E Primary School in full voice as the school celebrated 60 years on the present site. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57584689)

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi was the school’s guest on Friday (24th June) for the celebrations and helped headteacher Paul Crouch and pupils bury a time capsule in the school grounds.

Ilmington C of E Primary School children singing as the school celebrated 60 years on the present site. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57584694)

Former Ilmington pupils, staff and governors also joined current pupils, parents and villagers in a celebration where the children looked back at life in 1962, shared their thoughts about life at school in 2022 and looked forward to the future.