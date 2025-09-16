Celebrating 55 years of teaching performing arts at Stratford College

STAFF and students past and present celebrated 55 years of Stratford College’s performing arts department with a reunion.

The department’s alumni includes film and TV stars such as Simon Pegg, Ben Elton, Tobias Menzies, Jo Joyner, Joseph Mawle and more, along with many current West End stars, dancers, musicians and entertainers.

The anniversary event was a chance for old and new students to connect reminisce.

Stratford College celebrates 55 years of teaching performing arts

Kieron Hoult (class of 2018, musical theatre), who works as an actor, alongside working at the Birmingham Hippodrome in the front of house department, said: “The amount of support from the lecturing team has helped me as a performer, words can’t even describe!”

Helen Randle (class of 1998, HND theatre practice) now works as an archivist at the BBC. She said: “Studying here gave me so much personal confidence and the ability to know I could do it.”

Creator of the department, Gordon Vallins, and former department head Ed Pinner, now of a sixth form college, were unable to attend but sent in speeches of how proud they were of the department, and current staff also shared thoughts, poems and memories of the courses.

And in true performing arts style, guests were treated to a flashmob dance featuring current students plus impromptu piano and song performances and a singalong.

Claire Morley, programme manager, said: “It has been wonderful to welcome back so many former students to celebrate this anniversary. To hear about the fantastic achievements so many of them have accomplished following studying with us is incredible but even more special is how fondly they speak of their time at college. A big ‘thank you’ to all of our talented and dedicated staff, past and present, without whom none of this would have been possible.”