Celebrate the jubilee and Stratford In Bloom with some red, white and blue

WITH spring in the air, it’s time to start thinking about your garden and taking part in this year’s Stratford In Bloom competition.

Red, white and blue will be the theme for Stratfordâs floral arrangements this summer marking the Queenâs Platinum Jubilee, Charles Bates, chairman of Stratford in Bloom, being pictured with colleagues Rosiland Winter, Jenny Fradgley, Gina Lodge, Sue England, Diane Mansell, Cohl Warren-Howles and Barbara Helps preparing for the big year of celebrations. Photo: Mark Williamson W17/3/22/5972. (55311287)

And with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee taking place this summer, the competition’s colour theme celebrates Her Majesty with some red, white and blue.

A spokesperson for Stratford In Bloom said: “This year we are looking for riots of joyous colour based on a red, white and blue theme, in traditional flower beds, borders, pots, troughs and hanging baskets.

“Flowers that make us smile, help us to all join in with Stratford in Bloom 2022 and are good for wildlife.”

They added: “This year everyone in Stratford is included in our competitions, with prizes going to winners in three main categories: schools, front gardens and businesses.

“In addition there will be an award for the best wildlife friendly garden.We’d love to see beautiful vibrant colours in eco-friendly gardens that benefit both people and the planet.”

Businesses, which are encouraged to plant hanging baskets, pots and troughs, will be judged in July while town councillors will be touring their wards for two weeks from 4th July looking for colourful winning gardens and those which attract wildlife.

Winners will be chosen from each ward – and of course there will be one overall winner.

The theme for schools is different – the judges will be looking for work around ecosystems.

Judging will take place from 4th July.

All winners will be featured in the Herald.

The In Bloom team has suggestions of red, white and blue flowers on its website and has urged gardeners looking for help to take a look at how to grow different plants at www.rhs.org.uk/plants.

The In Bloom committee advised: “Blue is probably one of the hardest flower colours to find in summer. For perennials try delphiniums, or for a quick and easy annual display, sow cornflowers or Love-in-a-mist (Nigella damascena).”

There is also advice about planting for wildlife at www.rhs.org.uk/wildlife/gardening-for-health-and-wellbeing.

For more information about this year’s competition, visit https://stratfordinbloom.org.uk/competitions.