STRATFORD will celebrate Shakespeare’s birthday with a variety of activities next weekend (22nd-23rd April).

The traditional Birthday Parade begins with participants assembling from 9.45am on the Saturday. The Air Training Corps Band will lead the parade at 10.40am from the top of Bridge Street, heading along the High Street. Mr Shakespeare will collect the quill, as per tradition, followed by the unfurling of the flags from 11am. Students from King Edward VI School will then lead the procession to Holy Trinity Church.

Shakespeare's Birthday Parade 2022 Photos: Mark Williamson (56307346)

The celebrations continue with Pragnell’s annual Shakespeare Birthday Lunch, hosted by Alexander Armstrong. This year the RSC and Pragnell have partnered for an exclusive show to be performed during the lunch, directed by Roberta Zuric. This will be followed by the presentation of the annual Pragnell Shakespeare Birthday Award, which this year is being presented to RSC artistic director emeritus Gregory Doran.