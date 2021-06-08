CCTV images released after Warwickshire distraction burglary

CCTV images released by Warwickshire Police (47991223)

POLICE are trying to trace two men who were captured in CCTV images in an area of Warwick where a distraction burglary occurred last week.

Officers said that at around 10.30am on Friday 4th June, a distraction burglary took place at a house on Hanworth Road where cash was stolen.

Investigating officers said they would like to speak to the two men as they may have information which could assist with enquiries.

If anyone recognises the men or has any information, call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 102 of 4th June 2021.

Information can also be given, anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.