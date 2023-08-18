CCTV cameras capture car chase through Stratford which led to driver being jailed

A 20-YEAR-OLD has jailed after he fled from police, driving the wrong way along Guild Street and Evesham Place in Stratford, ignoring red lights and speeding.

Nathan Whelan, 20, of Feldon Way, Stratford, was caught on CCTV as he tried to escape from officers who had tried to stop him for committing a minor traffic offence on 28th February.

He was jailed for a year after admitting dangerous driving, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance.

<!--iframe-->

During his attempt to escape two pursuing police cars, Whelan drove along the hard shoulder of the M40, drove through red lights, hit 80mph on a 50mph road and drove on the wrong side of the road.

Nathan Whelan, 20

Whelan eventually went up a dead-end road in Stratford and fled on foot before being arrested in Banbury Road.

PC Colin Davis said: “Whelan’s selfish and dangerous behaviour could easily have resulted in someone being seriously injured or worse, and I welcome the sentence handed down to him.”