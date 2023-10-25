AN appeal to find a man police would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Studley has been launched by police. The break-in took place in the early hours of 5th September.

Offenders gained access to a house before ransacking it and stealing a car from the garage.

If you recognise the man please contact Warwickshire Police at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 91 of 5th September 2023. Alternatively, anyone with information can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 33-year-old man from Studley has also been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the incident. He was remanded in custody due to an outstanding warrant after he failed to appear in court in connection with other offences.