New houses are being built while sewer infrastructures are at or near capacity adding to catastrophic flooding and river pollution, say frustrated residents.

Over the past couple of years, the Herald has covered numerous examples of streets flowing with raw sewage, pensioners’ gardens deluged by faecal matter and homes flooded as new houses put a strain on sewers in places such as Shipston, Ilmington and Cherrington.

Despite residents of Mill Lane in Newbold smelling a river of effluent flowing past their houses and seeing increased flooding, they are currently locked into fighting planning applications for nine more houses, where the developer maintains everything is rosy, and that new houses won’t be a problem.