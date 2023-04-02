Police are appealing for help in identifying offenders caught on camera committing car crimes.

Included here are three outstanding cases that have yet to be solved.

Inspector Wayne Reynolds, vehicle crime lead for Warwickshire Police, said: “Vehicle crime continues to be a priority for the force and over the last couple of months we have taken significant steps to address it. The public play a key part in helping us to tackle vehicle crime and we’re asking for their help in identifying these people who might be able to help us with ongoing enquiries.”

Bishops close

Bishops Close (63262588)

This person was seen to interfere with a motor vehicle at 4.22am on 20th February in Bishops Close, Stratford. The unknown offender has entered the driveway and gained entry to a secure vehicle. Nothing was taken. Crime reference 26 of 20 Feb 2023

Shires Retail Park

Shire Retail Park (63262594)

A theft from a motor vehicle occured at Shires Retail Park, Tachbrook Park Drive, Warwick, on 17th March at 6pm. The offender gained access to the car and a small amount of change was stolen. Crime reference 23/11484/23

Mallard Close

Mallard Close (63262590)

Another interference with a motor vehicle occurred a few months ago on 5th December. This unknown suspect has approached a vehicle and attempted to open the doors. Crime reference 23/52715/22.

Call police on 101.