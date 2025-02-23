Cath Rindl - from South African farm to new rector of Henley

FROM South Africa to Henley via a primary school classroom, Cath Rindl is the new rector of Beaudesert, Henley and Ullenhall.

Cath was installed at St John’s Church on 10th February and is the replacement for Rev John Ganjavi who was in the position for more than 30 years until his retirement in 2023.

The road to Henley has been a long journey. Cath was raised on a farm in South Africa, but moved to England in the 1990s and studied business in London.

Since then she has worked as a project manager, gained a masters degree in psychology, and worked as a primary school teacher.

The Revd Catherine Rindl is the new Rector of Beaudesert, Henley-in-Arden, and Ullenhall. Photo: Mark Williamson

Married to Rev Tony Rindl, of Yardley and Solihull Deanery, Cath, who is mum to two daughters, said she wants “to get to know the DNA of the area” before making her mark.

One thing for certain is that family will be at the heart of her plans, with “children and families at the forefront of my movements”.

During her career – following the birth of her first child – Cath worked as a childminder and as part of her masters wrote a dissertation on the topic of tantrums.

Inspired by children and wanting to contribute to their wellbeing, Cath became a primary school teacher whilst also running regular youth groups as part of the church.

It was during this role that things changed for Cath.

She said: “I felt a calling for something more, as though God was trying to call me. The Church of England takes claims of a call from God seriously and, although there were many layers to the decision, agreed that they felt this was also God’s intention.”

Cath became a cleric before she took up the position in Henley, an area which she said reminds her of her rural home back in South Africa.

She wants church to be the “beating heart of the community” and sees its future helping people in need and getting more involved with the area’s youths.

That work has already started with the church’s upcoming Mother’s Day crafts session, aimed to help create a safe space for young mums and carers.

It’s just the start. Cath added that she was looking at how “can we support or welcome the community further.”