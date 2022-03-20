We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

IS a cat burglar deliberately targeting Stratford Old Town?

That’s the question being asked after churches were hit yet again by a burglar believed to be operating alone, with a fourth burglary on Friday (11th March)at the Methodist Church and an attempted break in at Holy Trinity.

As reported in the Herald last week, the Methodist Church was first burgled on 23rd February when a thief smashed through a door and attempted to steal a safe but failed. The culprit returned two days later to again try and steal the safe, but was once more unsuccessful. A third visit saw the church’s CCTV cameras and IT equipment taken and damage done to doors.

Warwickshire Police (50108648)

When they returned for a fourth time on Friday evening just after 9.50pm, a security system alerted police who were on the scene within five minutes with a number of officers and a dog unit, and a helicopter was also scrambled in an attempt to capture the fleeing criminal.

This time they took the church’s remaining two wall-mounted electric screens that are used to give presentations on.

They also tried to break into Holy Trinity but were unsuccessful.

Maureen Beckett, who is part of the church community and also runs Talking Newspapers from one of the offices, expressed her frustration when she spoke to the Herald this week.

“It’s awful. We are frustrated but at least we know how how they got in now – there is an outside door which leads under the stage, and they left that open. I hope the fact that they brazenly left the door open means he won’t be back.”

Asked if she understood it was a lone thief, Mrs Beckett said she believed it was.

Police helicopter appears as bright speck above Holy Trinity steeple on Friday, 11th March as officers hunt for suspected thief (55412101)

Further frustration came this week when the church was told by its insurance company that the robberies count as separate incidents and so they have to pay an excess of £500 four times in order to make a claim.

“We are not a well-off church so to pay £2,000 just to claim on the insurance is a lot for us,” said Mrs Beckett. “It’s just sad – we’re a community church and over 30 groups use those premises, and we never have any trouble, and now this.”

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were on the scene within five minutes but the suspect had left the scene. A search was carried out with dogs and the helicopter but no arrests have been made.”

The Herald understands that there is CCTV footage of the latest break-in at the Methodist Church and is waiting for police to release images.

Meanwhile they say enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 366 of 11 March. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Another burglary occurred in Old Town on Sunday (13th March) at Melville House, which offers sheltered accommodation. Items were stolen from a utility room which were then found dumped in a skip.