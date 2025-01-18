We’ve all been there – you go to the cashpoint only to find there’s no money in your account. In this case thieves left empty-handed after their attempts to steal the whole ATM at the Sainsbury’s in Wellesbourne proved futile.

The culprits left the scene looking as though a giant can-opener had run amok when they made a getaway earlier this month.

The damaged machine at Sainsbury’s in Wellesbourne. Photo: Mark Williamson

A Wellesbourne officer reported: “At about 11pm on 5th January, the alarm for a cash machine at a supermarket went off after it was damaged in what was believed to be an attempt to access the money inside of it. No money was taken from the machine.”

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s added: “An incident took place at our Wellesbourne store earlier this month and we’re supporting the police with their investigation.

The cashpoint at Sainsbury’s in Wellesbourne earlier this month. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We are working to get the ATM up and running again as soon as possible and we’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The supermarket’s cash machine was previously stolen in a raid in 2018, when two men were later found with the ATM and arrested.

Bollards in front of the supermarket now prevent vehicles from driving up to the cashpoint.

If anyone has any information that could help with the police investigation of the latest incident, they can report online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/ report or by calling 101 citing incident four of 6th January.