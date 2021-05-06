£1.86 million is to be invested in new technology at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s new control room.

The money from Warwickshire County Council, will be spent on new Control Room Systems (CRS) technology, helping the fire service to manage and deploy its resources.

It will give first responders immediate access to life-saving data, images and information in live situations and emergencies on the frontline.

The new system will also enable Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service to embrace new and innovative technology, increase its capacity for remote working, collaborate between other emergency services and improve availability and accuracy of information to responding crews.

Warwickshire’s Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Ben Brook, said: "Often our community only see the fire engines as they arrive at an emergency incident but behind the scenes we have fantastic people making this all possible. Our Fire Control Room and operators receive emergency and non-emergency phone calls and deploy the right resources with the right people to the right incidents.

"This is a challenging role and requires the right technology. We are very excited to therefore be investing in technology that enhances the deployment of our resources and enhances communication between fire control and those responding to incidents.

"Our firefighters not only attend emergency incidents, they also undertake a range of prevention and protection activities. This new technology means that we can mobilise the nearest and most effective resource to an incident wherever they are in the county ensuring the communities of Warwickshire get the best possible service."