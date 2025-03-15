Case for rail or tram-train accepted as possible long-term transport solution for Stratford

AS expected, the refreshed outline business case for reopening the railway line between Stratford and Honeybourne was accepted by Stratford District Council’s cabinet on Monday and will go forward as part of the Local Plan.

As reported last week by the Herald, the case for the railway reopening was being refreshed to ensure it could be carried forward as a potential transport option that could allow thousands of new homes to be built in the area, particularly around Long Marston.

The detailed report narrows down more than 20 options to two – the return of heavy rail between the two areas and a new tram-train link which would look to connect Warwick to Worcester via Stratford.

SDC makes it clear that in order to take either of these options forward there would need to be more detailed analysis setting out how a project would be funded, delivered and managed as well as looking at the impact on the Greenway – the former railway route that is now a popular path for walkers, runners and cyclists.

Stratford District Council will continue with the protection for the old railway route.

It also adds that before any other studies are pursued, there is a recommendation for a sub-regional transport strategy to be undertaken that would also consider proposed improvements of the North Cotswold Line, the Stratford South-West Relief Road, A46 improvements and local road and public transport improvements.

Cllr George Cowcher (Lib Dem), SDC deputy leader and planning and economic development portfolio holder, said: “This is very much a long-term project with a number of significant challenges associated with the proposed reopening, the most significant of which is funding.

“However we need to look at this as part of developing an overall transport strategy for the sub-region and the economic and environmental benefits that it could bring.”

Following the cabinet meeting, Peter Morris, chair of the Shakespeare Line Rail User Group said: “The decision to pursue a thorough exploration of the potential railway options should be embraced by all.

“We hope all stakeholders, including the Greenway Group, welcome the council’s efforts to gather a comprehensive set of objective facts before reaching any final conclusions.

“A detailed analysis will ensure that all aspects – environmental, economic and community – are considered transparently and with due diligence.

“Cllr Cowcher highlighted the significant challenges ahead, particularly concerning funding. It is imperative we work together as a united community to support the necessary studies and considerations that lie ahead. This is an opportunity to cultivate a more effective transport strategy for south Warwickshire, ultimately benefiting the entire region, including where there are areas of concern.”