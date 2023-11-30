CAROLS, mulled wine, mince pies and big crowds – the festive season sparkled and shined in Alcester last Sunday with the Christmas lights switch on in High Street.

Youngsters were thrilled to be part of this special time of year and two of them actually got to switch on the lights.

Alcester Christmas lights committee members Mike Clark, Anne Bugler and Chris Newitt, chairman, has plenty to celebrate after the switch on on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Bertie Newitt, aged eight, and his sister Trixie, six, were given the precious task of illuminating the whole of Alcester town centre when they switched the lights and made their dad, Chris Newitt, lights committee chairman, very proud.