A driver has been disqualified following serious injury collision with horse and rider.

The incident on 2nd January saw the horse put down by a vet on the roadside in Kineton, and the female rider badly injured.

Christopher John Wixey, 76, of Banbury Street, Kineton, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and required to take an extended test of competence before he can drive again. He was also fined £540 after appearing at Coventry Crown Court on Friday, 22nd September 2023 charged with causing serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving. He had earlier pleaded guilty on 4 August 2023.

Campaigners and Warwickshire Police urge drivers to be careful when passing horseriders.

In the January incident Mr Wixey had been driving a Blue Seat Toleda along Tysoe Road when he claimed to have been blinded by the low sun. He continued along the road without adjusting his driving for the conditions before colliding with the back of the horse being ridden by its female owner.