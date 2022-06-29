CARE home staff and residents, including a 94-year-old, took a big step to raise £800 for charity on a three-and-a-half-mile walk.

The walkers – four residents and seven staff – set off from Alveston Leys Bupa Care Home and finished at Canning Court Bupa Care Home in Canners Way, off Birmingham Road, raising money for Dementia UK.

Inspired by Dementia Awareness Week, Jodie Marsh, senior activities co-ordinator at Canning Court, and Phil Vickers, activities co-ordinator at Alveston Leys, discussed how the two homes might come together and raise funds.

Jodie and Phil found four willing participants: from Canning Court, Brenda McKeown, 81, stepped up to the challenge, while the Alveston Leys team included Jean Roberts, 85, Pat Warr, 82, and Marjorie Stocks, 94.

Jodie, who joined the residents on the walk, said: “It was no mean feat for our residents to travel three-and-a-half miles. We stopped off for a short break at the midway point so residents could enjoy the riverside views and get to know each other.

“We then continued to Canning Court where we were met with a wonderful celebratory afternoon tea, complete with homemade scones and cakes and copious cups of tea.”

The team’s fundraising efforts saw them raise £400 for Dementia UK, an amount which was matched by Bupa.

Marjorie, a former English teacher, said: “We are so proud of our residents and staff for their fundraising efforts. Dementia UK is a fantastic charity, so we are thrilled that Bupa has matched our total and we hope the money we have raised will make a big difference.”