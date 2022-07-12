Home   News   Article

Car smashes through shop window in Alcester High Street

By Lise Evans
levans@stratford-herald.com
Published: 10:29, 12 July 2022
 | Updated: 10:31, 12 July 2022

A BUSINESS owner in Alcester was left devastated after a vehicle smashed through the front of her shop in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

Police were called to The Sun Stop in High Street just after 5.30am to find the front of the building had been extensively damaged.

Police at the scene on Tuesday morning.
Owner Larissa Chandler, who only opened the business in May, said on Facebook: “It comes with a heavy heart that we will unfortunately be closed for the time being.”

And added: “Thank goodness our lovely landlords who live above the shop are ok.”

The incident woke the building owners, Jan and Red Masterson.

Jan told the Herald: “I am in absolute shock and distress. It’s horrible. It’s just not Alcester.”

Damage caused by a vehicle driving through The Sun Stop in Alcester High Street (57913434)
Larissa appealed to the people of Alcester: “If anyone has any footage or heard anything please get in contact with the police. We need all the help we can get.”

Anyone with any information or CCTV footage should contact Warwickshire Police on 101.

Damage caused by a vehicle driving through The Sun Stop in Alcester High Street (57913430)
