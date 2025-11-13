Residents in Ettington are calling for measures to tackle speeding issues in the village after a house was badly damaged on Wednesday, 12th November.

A car slammed into a red brick detached house on Banbury Road opposite the Hockley Lane junction taking out a large portion of the front of the house.

House damaged by car in Ettington

Although details of the incident are unconfirmed many speculated that speed was a factor as there have been ongoing issues.

Posting on social media, Jon Cooke called for a 20mph limit through the village.

He said: “I’ve seen so much speeding through the village over the past years , it’s a main residential road that has to put up with traffic being A road to Banbury and other areas, nobody wants to be in a situation where you can’t get out of the driveway without speeding traffic bearing down on you.”

Sam Reading-East said that the trouble with 20mph limits was that they weren’t enforced - and that if people don’t stick to 30mph they are unlikely to keep to 20mph.

Paul Raven agreed and said: “A petition for an average speed camera would be the best solution as this would pretty much eradicate speeding. I’m not sure how viable or likely this solution would be, but I believe would be the best option for our village.”

Warwickshire Police have been asked for further details.



