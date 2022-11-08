Car recovered from River Avon in Stratford after driver's water accident

A RECOVERY firm has removed a car from the River Avon in Stratford after the vehicle was accidentally driven into the water on Tuesday afternoon.

Gina Dallison, 51, who is disabled, had finished a rowing session with Stratford-upon-Avon Boat Club’s adaptive squad when she got into her car to drive home to Rugby.

The driver is rescued from the sinking car by Stratford Boat Club member, Paul Beardmore, who pulls her safely back to the river bank. Photo: Keith Hawkes. (60508382)

She put the car, which was parked next to the boat club by the Rec, into reverse and her foot became jammed on the accelerator, launching the car backwards into the river.

The car ended up halfway towards the opposite bank – one eyewitness said the car seemed to “lift-off” – and started to sink a dozen yards away from the Tramway Bridge.

Mum-of-two Gina managed, with the help of fellow rower Paul Beardmore, to get safely to dry land where she was checked over by paramedics.

The car submerged in the river. (60508136)

The car, which Gina said was worth about £800, had disappeared under the water with only a buoy floating on top to warn other river users of the hazard.

With Gina safe, a salvage operation was put into place to help prevent too much pollution seeping from the car into the river.

A car recovery truck arrived at the site and its winch cable was attached to the car, which was then dragged to the river’s edge and eventually out of the water – as a crowd watched on.

The recovery truck at Stratford Boat Club. (60513637)

Gina told the Herald she had remained calm during the incident and, as a wild swimmer, was not too concerned about the cold water and the swim back to land.

The cable is attached to the car. (60513635)

The car begins to appear. (60513633)

Almost there... the car on its side. (60513629)