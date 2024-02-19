Car parks get Stratford BID votes while town businesses are excluded

STRATFORD’S Swans Nest Lane car park only has 26 spaces but it’s got something money can’t buy for many town centre businesses – a vote in the current BID ballot.

The small plot of land is not the only car park to get the vote. And there’s more… at Bridgefoot, the visitor information centre AND the turning circle for tour buses alongside it, each get a vote.

As controversy continues to rage about the plans to give Stratford BID five more years, members of the district council’s cabinet met on Monday and voted to back a new term. It was a crunch moment in the ongoing debate for, unlike the town council, which voted recently to use its one vote in favour of the BID continuing, the district council was deciding how to cast ten votes.