Car park pollution charging voted down in Stratford as council tax increase agreed

By Andy Mitchell

Local Democraacy Reporter

INCREASED parking charges for polluting vehicles at Stratford’s car parks will not be introduced after the Conservative proposal was voted down at Monday’s budget debate.

Stratford District Council’s spending plans went through without amendment to the ruling Liberal Democrat group’s plans, despite nine alternatives being tabled by the Tories and one cluster of changes from the Green Party.

But the final outcome barely told half the story with senior officers stepping in to try to restore order as arguments became acrimonious and politicians traded groans.

Cllr Thom Holmes (Lib Dem, Kinwarton) later apologised for using the term “slush fund” to describe a part of the Tory plans.

And while things ran more smoothly from there, a vote on all nine elements of the opposition’s amendments were requested by Conservative leader Cllr Sarah Whalley-Hoggins (Brailes & Compton), taking 18 minutes to go through every councillor by name nine times.

The tone was set early on when Cllr Whalley-Hoggins went on the attack, describing SDC leader Cllr Susan Juned’s (Lib Dem, Alcester East) introduction as “six minutes we will never get back”.

Stratford District Council will increase its council tax bill by £5.

She argued residents “should feel alarmed” by spending plans, including £250,000 for a study into a Stratford relief road and on a “white elephant” £1.2 million hydro scheme to generate renewable energy from the River Avon.

She also argued the authority “really didn’t need to raise council tax by £5” and that spending in this way would “make little tangible difference to the vast majority of residents”, adding: “I find that particularly shameful.”

The Conservatives wanted to use £100,000 from projects they would scrap to introduce utilise automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras at car parks to charge more for high-polluting vehicles and £140,000 to look into the feasibility and part-implementation of a park and ride from Wellesbourne Market to Stratford town centre, citing how it would help reduce traffic on Stratford Town Football Club matchdays.

They also wanted to release £1.9 million of climate change funding to spend on flood defences and use the £1.2m set aside for the hydro project for discretionary grants that councillors could gift to worthy causes in their areas, the element that Cllr Holmes later referred to as a slush fund and a cynical piece of “electioneering”.

That continued the tit-for-tat nature of councillors speaking over each other.

Cllr Juned said many of the proposed alternatives were “already under way, planned or funded” and that the hydro scheme was not only about saving on costs and carbon, but also providing energy security.

“With the problems in Europe from Russia and Ukraine, we have had to start thinking much more long term about our sources of energy,” she said.

She concluded by saying that the Lib Dem proposals were rooted in the council’s long-term plans and provided “a much more coherent way of looking at everything so we can provide for the future instead of trying to do little projects that are out of kilter with each other”.

The Lib Dems have a majority on the council and voted through their plans with the support of the sole independent, Cllr Trevor Harvey (Tredington). The Conservatives voted against while the Greens abstained.

Council tax was then set with portfolio holder for resources Cllr David Curtis (Lib Dem, Stratford Shottery) justifying a £5 per year rise to the district’s element, taking it up to £169.12 per year for an average band D property.

“Over the past five years, funding from central government has decreased by 17 per cent and our costs have increased by 24 per cent,” he said. “I think it is essential that we look at all means of income to support the council’s finances going forward. Indeed, the government has made it extremely clear that it expects local authorities to maximise possible income.”

Conservative councillors voted against the rise but the rest were in favour.

The Lib Dem spending plans for 2025-26 also include:

£30,000 for Women’s Aid Domestic Violence project support, training, community awareness and work with partners to ensure the availability of their services within the district.

£50,000 additional funding for the Economic Recovery Reserve to encourage economic activity through one off schemes.

£50,000 Trees for Parish Councils scheme.

£50,000 for a Business Conference, to stimulate the local economy, increase networking opportunities, showcase local talent, innovation and promote education and training for local businesses.

£70,000 to fund the temporary closure of the High Street in Stratford.

£80,000 to fund a screening programme in partnership with the Graham Fulford Charitable Trust (GFCT) which is focuses on prostate cancer awareness and early detection.

£100,000 for the Gateway scheme.

£100,000 to support Cycle Schemes aimed at promoting sustainable transportation.

£100,000 for an Economic Development Officer to support the Economic Development activity for a period of two years.

£150,000 for a new splash pad at the Stratford Recreations Ground play area.

£222,000 additional funding for Environmental Street Scene Improvement promoting public safety and security.

£250,000 to fund various projects with the aim of enhancing and improving community facilities, services, and overall infrastructure, thereby fostering a stronger and more vibrant local community.

£500,000 for various Council construction projects.

£520,000 for the Climate Change Fund ensuring the Council can continue its commitments to climate change for next year.

£600,000 to be used to directly target cost-of-living hardship through selected partners.

£2.5m for affordable and temporary housing to help reduce temporary accommodation costs.

Your council tax bill 2025-26 for a Band D property

Stratford District Council: £169.12

Warwickshire County Council: £1,822.95

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner: £303.71

Town and Parish Councils (average): £84.13

Total: £2,379.91 (+ 5.13%)