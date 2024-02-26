Car meet at Ettington raises mental health awareness

RAISING funds and awareness for mental health was the thinking behind a colourful and successful car meet recently held near Ettington.

Pictured around the Coventry and Warwickshire Mind 2002 branded Porche 911 car at Caffine and Machine on Saturday was, from left, Ara Iskndar, Mind ambassador, Tony Saund of the Dub Club, Bill Reeve of the Dub Club and owner of the car, and Emma Millard, Mind fundraiser. Photo: Mark Williamson

Coventry and Warwickshire Mind has partnered with Dub Club, Coventry, for a series of events designed to give people greater access to the services available for anyone struggling with mental health issues and at the same time make friends and admire the wide selection of vehicles on show.

“Coventry and Warwickshire Mind is now over 50 years old and supports thousands of adults and children across the county each year and is an independent charity,” said Vanessa Smith, senior fund raiser.