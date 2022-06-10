Car-lorry collision leaves Fosse Way blocked near Shipston

PART of the Fosseway (A429) near Shipston is currently blocked following a collision between a car and a lorry.

The accident on the Fosse Way on Friday morning (10th June). (57238910)

A motorist told the Herald that Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service was at the incident, which happened close to the Darlingscote Road junction, at 9.20am this morning (Friday).

A lorry could be seen on its side and a car had left the road.

Warwickshire Police said: "We were called at 8.38am this morning (Friday) to a report of a two vehicle collision on the A429 Fosse Way near Tredington.

"The collision was between a lorry and a car."

They added that road closures are currently in place.