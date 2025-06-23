Car, jewellery and silverware stolen during burglary in Tanworth-in-Arden

AN appeal has been made to trace distinctive silverware and jewellery stolen during a burglary over the weekend.

Warwickshire Police said the items, which includes silver picture frames and a selection of gold jewellery, were stolen along with the homeowner’s car, from a property in Tanworth-in-Adren.

The burglars struck during the daylight hours - sometime between 3.10pm and 3.40pm on Saturday (21st June).

Some of the items stolen from a home in Tanworth-in-Arden

Officers said the thieves broke a glass door to get into the home on Vicarage Hill.

They added that enquiries are ongoing and appealed for any witnesses, or anyone who has seen any of these items since 21st June, to get in touch by calling 101 or visiting www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report giving crime reference 23/26313/25.

