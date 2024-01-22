Car dealer fined after selling Renault that was ‘highly likely’ to lose a wheel

A CAR dealer has been fined after he sold a Renault Koleos that was in such a poor condition it was highly likely a wheel would fall off.

The car, which was bought by a Stratford resident, had been advertised as ‘drives great’ and ‘inspected and approved by authorised garage’.

But the Renault, which was inspected by an expert, was found to have missing and loose wheel nuts, making it likely a wheel would become detached.

Other faults included:

Disconnected front suspension anti roll bar links

De-bonded front suspension bushes

A faulty SRS system (airbag and seatbelt system), and

An insecure and broken headlight.

The vehicle was purchased from Sensible Attractive Motors Ltd, of Brick Kiln Street, Brierley Hill, which is owned by Zbigniew Stanislaw Samuel, 51, of Acacia Close Dudley.

He was prosecuted by Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards Service after officers investigated a complaint by the car’s new owner.

At Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 15thJanuary, Samuel pleaded guilty to three offences:

Selling a car in an unroadworthy condition

Placing an advert which contained false information, and

Recklessly engaging in a commercial practice.

Samuel was fined £1,500, also ordered to pay £1,000 prosecution costs and a £150 victim surcharge.

In mitigation, Samuel’s solicitors stated that this was his first criminal offense and he took full responsibility for the sale.

Cllr Andy Crump, portfolio holder for community safety, said: “It is unacceptable that car dealers are selling vehicles to Warwickshire consumers that are dangerous to drive.

“Our trading standards team will continue to take action to protect all road users.”